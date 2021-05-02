Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $396,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 60,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $232.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

