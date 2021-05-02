Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GPC. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of GPC opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $127.44.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.