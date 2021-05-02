Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 21,630 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 144.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.60. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

