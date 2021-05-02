Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $76.60 and last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 4158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.10.

The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

