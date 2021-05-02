Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Price Target Increased to $0.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEOAY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SEOAY stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

