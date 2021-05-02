Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 7,326 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.3% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 183,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

