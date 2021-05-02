STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.STMicroelectronics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of STM traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. 3,708,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

