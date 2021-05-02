STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.STMicroelectronics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of STM traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. 3,708,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.