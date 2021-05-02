STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €39.00 by Berenberg Bank

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.03 ($43.56).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

EPA STM opened at €31.16 ($36.66) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.44. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.