STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €35.50 by UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.03 ($43.56).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €31.16 ($36.66) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.44.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.