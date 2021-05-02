Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $513.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

