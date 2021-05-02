Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Celanese makes up approximately 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.08% of Celanese worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 101.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 38.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

NYSE:CE opened at $156.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.