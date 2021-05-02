Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 12,519 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

