Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 34.6% in April

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $35,748.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,374 shares of company stock valued at $297,846. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLP remained flat at $$19.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,955. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $448.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

