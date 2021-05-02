State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $15,963,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 37.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $806,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.95. 2,087,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 134.01%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

