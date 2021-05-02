State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,460 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,821 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Illumina were worth $33,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $392.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

