State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,318 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $58,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $506.37 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $335.01 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $20,548,930. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

