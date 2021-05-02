State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $46.49 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,301 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $46,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

TFC stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

