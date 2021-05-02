State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Square were worth $51,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 388.61, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.03.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,537.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,051,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

