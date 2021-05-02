State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in EZCORP by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

