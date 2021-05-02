State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,950 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zynex were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zynex by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zynex by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Zynex by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $514.81 million, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.