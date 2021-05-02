State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,786 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,307,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $5,307,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 222,885 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTST opened at $20.83 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

