State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $13.63 on Friday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $208.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.