State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in nCino were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in nCino by 612.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $262,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,841 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,241.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $65.39 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

