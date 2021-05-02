State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 223 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $8,071,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alexander’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE ALX opened at $277.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $314.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

