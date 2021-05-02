State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOD. Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.04 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $765.29 million, a P/E ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

