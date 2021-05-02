Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 532.55 ($6.96).

STAN stock opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.79) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 492.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 462.22. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The stock has a market cap of £16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

