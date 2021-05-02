Stakenet (XSN) Market Capitalization Tops $42.43 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $42.43 million and approximately $149,561.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.65 or 0.00548506 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001042 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00189812 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 119,897,118 coins and its circulating supply is 116,358,080 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

