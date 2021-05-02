Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SAGKF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

