Sprout Social (SPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Sprout Social has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.4–0.37 EPS and its Q1 2021

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sprout Social stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,322,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,261 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,073.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

