Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $801.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to announce sales of $801.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $814.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $788.38 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $138.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

SAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,962. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

