SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Position Lifted by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 1.79% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $26,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

MDYV opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $69.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

