SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $31.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.