SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHM opened at $49.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

