SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Holdings Increased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.24.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.