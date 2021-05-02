SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $17.60 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

