Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

SHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

