Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SNOA opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.77. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 6.04%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

