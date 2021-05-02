SOMESING Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $17.14 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $642.96 or 0.01130479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00756807 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.63 or 1.00033464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.