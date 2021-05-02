Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SOLVY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Solvay alerts:

SOLVY stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.