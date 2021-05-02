SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. SolarWinds updated its Q2 guidance to $0.21 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.210 EPS.

SWI stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.82.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

