Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

