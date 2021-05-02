So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Down 22.4% in April

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

SY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of SY stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.50 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

