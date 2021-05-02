SnowSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.76 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and approximately $614,596.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $35.28 or 0.00061678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 26% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00284878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $647.16 or 0.01131448 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00718432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,145.74 or 0.99909643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

