Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,079,591 over the last 90 days.

Snap stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

