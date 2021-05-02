Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives GBX 1,617.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

SMIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,625.50 ($21.24) on Thursday. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,572.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,510.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.