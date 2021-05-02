Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 62,837 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,837 shares during the period. The Children’s Place accounts for 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of The Children’s Place worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $553,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,510,000.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.