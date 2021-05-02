Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 26,372 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,008 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 26,372 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $710,275,000 after purchasing an additional 429,092 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after buying an additional 155,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,983,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after buying an additional 2,388,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

TPR opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

