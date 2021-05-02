Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 73.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

PDCO stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

