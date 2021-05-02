Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $10.44 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,186 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after buying an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,643 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,020,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,802 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.16.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.