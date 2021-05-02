Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Boosts Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. comprises 1.5% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $18,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

